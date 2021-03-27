Hunter (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game at Denver, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
The 23-year-old sat out Friday's matchup with the Warriors due to right knee soreness, and his status for Sunday remains up in the air. Hunter returned for two games last week after missing 23 straight contests coming off knee surgery, so the Hawks figure to remain cautious in returning him to action.
