Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable for Sunday's contest
Hunter is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets with right foot pain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter has not shown up on the Hawks' injury report with a foot issue before now, so it seems as though he may have gotten nicked up during Friday's contest against the Wizards. If Hunter cannot suit up Sunday, John Collins expects to see an even larger role than normal.
