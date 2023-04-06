Hunter (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hunter has missed the last four games due to a bone bruise and muscle strain in his left knee, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the penultimate game of the regular season. If he's sidelined again, Saddiq Bey will likely remain in the starting lineup.
