Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable Monday
Hunter is considered questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte due to a bruised left knee, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter picked up the injury during Saturday night's loss to the Grizzlies, which may explain why he saw a slightly reduced workload (28 minutes). Look for an update on Hunter's status after shootaround Monday morning.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.