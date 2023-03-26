Hunter (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Hunter sat out Saturday's game due to his knee issue, which resulted in Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) getting a spot start, but Bogdanovic is also questionable for Sunday's game. If both of these guys are forced to the sidelines, that would likely open up minutes for Saddiq Bey and AJ Griffin, with Bey being the preferred target. Stay tuned.