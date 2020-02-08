Play

Hunter (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Hunter is dealing with a sprained left ankle but has played in each of the past two games, totaling 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 65 minutes. More information on his status may arrive following morning shootaround or pregame warmups.

