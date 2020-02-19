Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable Thursday
Hunter is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to a sprained right ankle, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter has emerged from the All-Star break with a sprained ankle, and it's possible he misses his fourth game of the season. If he ends up on the shelf, Cam Reddish and DeAndre' Bembry figure to see extra run.
