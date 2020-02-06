Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable vs. Boston
Hunter (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Hunter returned from a two-game absence Wednesday, playing 30 minutes, but he's experiencing some soreness afterward. As a result, he might sit out Friday's action. More information could emerge following morning shootaround.
