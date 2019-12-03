Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable vs. Brooklyn
Hunter (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter suffered a dislocated right index finger during Monday's matchup, and it's unknown at this time whether he'll be available for Wednesday's tilt. Evan Turner is a candidate to start at small forward if Hunter can't go.
