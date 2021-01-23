Hunter (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Hunter continues to be bothered by right knee soreness, but he played through the issue Friday against the Timberwolves, posting 11 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes. If he ends up sitting this time around, expect Danilo Gallinari, Solomon Hill and Tony Snell to see more usage.