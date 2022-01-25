Hunter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to low back discomfort, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter has played well since his return to the starting lineup, with averages of 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 combined blocks-plus-steals. If he sits out Wednesday, more minutes could be available for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, though he's questionable with an illness.