Hunter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to low back discomfort, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hunter has played well since his return to the starting lineup, with averages of 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 combined blocks-plus-steals. If he sits out Wednesday, more minutes could be available for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, though he's questionable with an illness.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Double-doubles in win•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 22 against Minnesota•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Taps into new volume•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 20 points with three blocks•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: In starting lineup•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 15 in return•