Hunter (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter sat out Monday's loss to the Bulls, prompting Bogdan Bogdanovic to join the starters. Hunter doesn't provide many supplementary stats, but he's been a fairly reliable scorer. He's scored in double digits across the past 11 games, averaging 18.0 points on 50/42/84 shooting, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists during that stretch.