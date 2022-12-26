Hunter (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Hunter sprained his left ankle during the first half of Friday's game against the Pistons, but he was back on the court to start the second half. However, it appears the Hawks want to play it cautious with the fourth-year forward and may sideline him for the front half of their upcoming back-to-back to avoid a potential setback.
