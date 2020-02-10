Hunter is questionable for Monday's tilt with Orlando due to a left ankle sprain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Hunter's a bit banged up after playing 48 minutes in Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime win over the Knicks. If he's unable to go, Cam Reddish (concussion) or Treveon Graham will likely join the starting lineup, as DeAndre' Bembry's doubtful with a right-hand injury.