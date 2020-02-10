Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Quetionable Monday
Hunter is questionable for Monday's tilt with Orlando due to a left ankle sprain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter's a bit banged up after playing 48 minutes in Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime win over the Knicks. If he's unable to go, Cam Reddish (concussion) or Treveon Graham will likely join the starting lineup, as DeAndre' Bembry's doubtful with a right-hand injury.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.