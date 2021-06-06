Hunter (knee) is a game-time decision for Game 1 against Philadelphia on Sunday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Hunter is dealing with right knee soreness which still has him uncertain for Sunday's contest. The 23-year-old played in all five games in the first-round series against New York, so it would be surprising if he wasn't available for Game 1.
