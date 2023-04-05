Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Washington.
Hunter is slated to miss a fourth straight game due to a bone bruise and muscle strain in his left knee. In his absence, Saddiq Bey figures to remain in the starting lineup, while Hunter's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the 76ers.
