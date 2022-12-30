Hunter (ankle) will not play in Friday's affair with the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Hunter was questionable to return from a two-game leave with a left ankle sprain but will continue to be sidelined Friday. Bogdan Bogdanovic and AJ Griffin have both received starts in his absence and should continue to see extended run. Hunter's next chance to suit up will come Monday at Golden State.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable to return•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Nabs questionable tag Wednesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Goes through shootaround•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable with ankle sprain•