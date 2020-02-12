Play

Hunter (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Hunter has been playing through an ankle injury, and it won't stop him from taking the court Wednesday. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes.

