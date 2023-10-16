Hunter (knee) is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against Indiana, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Hunter is set to make his preseason debut after missing Atlanta's previous three contests due to a bone bruise in his knee. He could be in line for extra usage with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray both resting.
