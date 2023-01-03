Hunter (ankle) closed Monday's 143-141 double-overtime loss to Golden State with 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes.

Hunter returned from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury and didn't appear limited at all as he played 38 minutes during the double-overtime loss. He had a solid offensive night and finished as one of six Hawks players in double figures, but his defensive prowess was on full display, notching multiple steals and blocks in the same game for the first time this season. Barring any residual effects from his heavy minutes Monday, Hunter should be in store for his typical workload against the Kings on Wednesday.