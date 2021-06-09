Hunter (knee) will miss the remainder of the season and undergo meniscus surgery, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hunter had been battling a knee injury all season, playing in just five regular-season games after the All-Star break. However, the second-year forward returned just in time for the playoffs and averaged 30.2 minutes, 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds during the first-round series against the Knicks. Depending on how he progresses, the 2019 fourth-overall pick may be in jeopardy of missing the start of next season. In the meantime, expect Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter to continue to see extended action.