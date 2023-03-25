Hunter (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Hunter will miss his first contest in two months with a bruised left knee. His absence will likely open up a starting spot for one of Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin or Bogdan Bogdanovic while all three could see expanded roles. Hunter's next chance to play will come Sunday against Memphis.
