Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter was questionable for Sunday's matchup, but he reportedly hasn't done activities in the past few days and is still dealing with swelling in his right knee. Tony Snell and Danilo Gallinari should see increased run for Atlanta once again in Hunter's absence.
