Hunter (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
After going from probable to doubtful, Hunter has been ruled out as he deals with a sore right knee. The Hawks will also be without Cam Reddish (knee) on Wednesday.
