Hunter had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Magic.

Hunter had been upgraded from questionable to probable so his availability wasn't a surprise. He combined to play 81 minutes during this back-to-back set, and whether or not Hunter suits up for Wednesday's tilt versus the Cavaliers, he'll have a chance to rest his ailing ankle soon with the All-Star break looming.