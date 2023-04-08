Hunter (knee) posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 136-131 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Hunter took back his spot in the starting five following a four-game absence due to a left knee injury, but he was eased back into the mix somewhat with a workload five minutes lower than his season-long average of 32.0 minutes per contest. The Hawks are locked in as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference regardless of how the final two days of the regular season play out, so Hunter and some of Atlanta's other key regulars could rest or see reduced minutes in Sunday's finale at Boston before the team travels to Miami on Tuesday to play its first game of the Play-In Tournament.