Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 14 points in debut
Hunter totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 win over the Pistons.
Hunter drew the start in his regular season debut and was efficient as a scorer. The rookie forward will likely have a tough time replicating this level of efficiency on a regular basis, so Hunter will almost certainly need to contribute in more categories if he's going to hold value in standard leagues.
