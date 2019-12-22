Hunter had 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 loss at Brooklyn.

Hunter has been slightly inconsistent with his scoring numbers of late, but he is showing signs of improvement as he has topped the 10-point mark in four of his last seven games although with a slight degree of inefficiency -- he is averaging 41.6 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep over that span. He should remain as a starter Monday at Cleveland.