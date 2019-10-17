Hunter had 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 win over the Knicks.

Hunter was efficient offensively but didn't do much else besides score in this one. His reputation as a solid defender is one that he earned based on his play in college. However, he wasn't known for accumulating a bunch of steals or blocks, but instead for his positional defense and ability to cover multiple positions.