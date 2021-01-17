Hunter totaled 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and six rebounds Saturday in a loss to Portland.

The sophomore swingman continues to post solid but unspectacular numbers, notching double-digit scoring in each of his 12 contests this season and averaging 6.3 rebounds per game. Perhaps most impressively, he has raised his field-goal percentage nine points to an even 50 percent and elevated his rate from the charity stripe over 10 percentage points to 86.7 percent.