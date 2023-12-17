Hunter notched 18 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hunter had a brief scare when he banged knees with Max Strus in Saturday's contest, but he continued playing and appears to be no worse for the wear despite just returning from a three-game absence due to right knee soreness. Hunter delivering well-balanced scoring efforts is a swing factor for Atlanta's success, especially while Jalen Johnson (wrist) remains out.