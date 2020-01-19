Hunter pitched in 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 136-103 loss to the Pistons.

Hunter put together one of his more well-rounded performances of the season, albeit on a night when most of his teammates struggled. The rookie forward continues to hold his own on the defensive end, but as was the case in college that hasn't translated into many steals or blocks, so at this point he's only a relevant option in deeper leagues.