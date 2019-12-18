Hunter put up 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five boards, four assists and one steal in a loss to the Knicks on Tuesday.

Hunter produced two games of 21 points or more in his four most recent outings before this one. Unfortunately, they were both followed up by single-digit scoring performances. It seems we have a bit of a rollercoaster effect here, as Hunter's production climbed back up again with this 19-point outing. Nonetheless, the rookie appears to be finding his footing in the NBA, posting 15.4 points, 2.2 triples, 4.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game, with an 84.6 free-throw percentage over his last 13 contests, and this one will certainly increase those averages a bit. Numbers like that are good for a top 150 spot in most leagues. We'll see if Hunter can stave off the statistical rollercoaster in a matchup against the Jazz on Thursday.