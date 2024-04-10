Hunter racked up 23 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 47 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 double-overtime loss to the Heat.

Even though Hunter needed 23 shots to score 23 points in this double-overtime loss, he still posted a strong stat line while also grabbing double-digit boards for the third time in the campaign. Hunter has started in each of Atlanta's last 11 games and has been excellent over that span, averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.6 steals per contest.