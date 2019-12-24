Hunter finished with 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 121-118 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hunter had one of his better offensive games, connecting on over 50 percent of his shot attempts for just the seventh time this season. He had the hot hand in this one but, as per normal, offered very little outside of scoring. He is outside the top-200 this season and despite the playing time, is not a must-roster player in 12-team leagues.