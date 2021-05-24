Hunter had five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and four rebounds in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Knicks.

Hunter got the start at one forward spot, and while he didn't do much, it's still encouraging that he got the nod over Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter. Hunter (22 minutes), Huerter (27) and Gallinari (24) split the workload fairly evenly, while Tony Snell also garnered 13 minutes off the bench. As Hunter gains more confidence in the knee that's cost him significant time this season, it's possible he could see more minutes as the series goes on.