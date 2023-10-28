Hunter amassed 27 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 126-120 loss to the Knicks.

Trae Young struggled from the field and Dejounte Murray didn't have his best performance, so Hunter stepped his game up and led Atlanta in scoring despite the tight defeat against New York. Hunter also bounced back from a subpar season-opening performance against the Celtics where he scored just nine points across 31 minutes. Don't expect Hunter to lead the Hawks offensively going forward, but he's closer to this 27-point performer than to the nine-point player that struggled massively against Boston.