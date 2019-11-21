Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores team-high 27 points
Hunter had 27 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 3PT, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-127 loss against the Bucks.
Hunter got his first double-double of the season and while he has started every single game for Atlanta during his rookie year, this was by far his best performance as he cracked the 20-point mark for the first time as well. He should remain as a starter Friday on the road against Detroit.
