Hunter posted 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

Hunter was one of the big reasons why the Hawks came away with the win against one of the top teams in The Association. As if that wasn't enough, Hunter has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four contests. He has taken a massive leap compared to last season and is one of the Hawks' main scoring threats on a game-to-game basis.