Hunter (knee) won't require a second platelet-rich plasma injection, which should shed about 7-to-10 days off his original recovery timeline, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old was expected to miss 7-to-10 weeks after undergoing knee surgery in early February, but that timeline may now be a bit shorter. According to Kirschner, Hunter has been cleared for unrestricted weight-room work and progressive court reloading, and he'll be re-evaluated March 19. The young forward could return during Atlanta's eight-game road trip during the back half March, which begins March 20 and ends April 2.