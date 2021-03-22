Hunter (knee) will make his return to action Monday night against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Hawks are yet to officially confirm Hunter's status, but it looks as though the second-year forward will be back in the rotation for the first time since Jan. 29. Hunter underwent knee surgery in early February and has been gradually working his way back to full strength. He'll likely face some initial restrictions but could be worth re-inserting into fantasy lineups by this time next week.