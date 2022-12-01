Hunter (thigh) won't play in Friday's game versus the Nuggets due to a right hip flexor strain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

Hunter logged just seven minutes in Wednesday's game versus the Magic before leaving. Depending on the severity of the issue, Hunter could be looking at some additional games on the sidelines as well. However, no official timetable has been placed on his return at this juncture. Jarrett Culver and Vit Rejci both saw notable upticks in minutes after Hunter and John Collins (ankle) -- who is also out Friday -- left the game and could see expanded run again versus Denver.