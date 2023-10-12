Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Hunter will be unavailable for a second consecutive game to begin the preseason, and coach Quin Snyder revealed Thursday that the small forward is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee. Hunter's next chance to make his preseason debut will be Saturday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Efficient shooting in Game 4 loss•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Top rebounder in double-double•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Good to go Sunday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Probable for Sunday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 14 in return•