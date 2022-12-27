Hunter (ankle) will not take the floor Tuesday versus the Pacers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hunter's appearance in shootaround Tuesday morning provided some optimism he would be able to suit up during the evening, but it appears he will be forced to miss his sixth contest of the season due to a sprained left ankle. Hunter's absence likely opens the door for AJ Griffin and Trent Forrest, among others, to pick up additional minutes. Hunter won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to suit up Wednesday versus the Nets.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Goes through shootaround•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Starts third quarter•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Sprains ankle Friday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Leading scorer against Magic•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Hits seven shots in return•