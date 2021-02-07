Hunter will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure Monday that will keep him out at least two weeks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter has missed the last four games due to a right knee injury, and he'll undergo another procedure that will keep him out for several weeks. The team expects to provide an update on his recovery approximately two weeks after his surgery, and a better idea of his return timetable could be known at that point. Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari should see increased run while Hunter is sidelined.