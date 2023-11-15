Hunter contributed 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 126-120 win over Detroit.

Despite seeing a consistent workload, Hunter was averaging just 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in his last four contests. With Trae Young (personal) out Tuesday, Hunter received a bump in usage while also matching his career high with five assists. The 25-year-old is an important piece of Atlanta's lineups, but his contributions are rarely flashy.