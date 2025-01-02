Hunter recorded 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 loss to the Nuggets.

The sixth-year pro led the Hawks' second unit in points while finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Trae Young (30 points). Hunter is on pace to record a career-best year, and he has logged 16 outings with 20 or more points thus far. Over his last 10 outings, the 27-year-old has averaged 22.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals across 27.6 minutes per contest.