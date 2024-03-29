Hunter finished Thursday's 123-122 overtime victory over Boston with 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist across 40 minutes.

Hunter has been starting in recent days and delivered another strong showing, as he's taking advantage of the fact that Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Saddiq Bey (knee) are out, with the latter not returning until next season. Hunter has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last five starts while also doing it in five of his previous eight appearances overall.