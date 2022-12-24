Hunter is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to a sprained left ankle.
Hunter scored four points and grabbed one rebound in nine minutes before leaving the contest in the first half with a left ankle sprain. If he doesn't return, Justin Holiday, AJ Griffin and Bogdan Bogdanovic are candidates for increased roles the rest of the way.
