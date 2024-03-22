Hunter will start Thursday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jalen Johnson is expected to miss at least a week of action with a right ankle sprain, so Hunter could be looking at a sizable increase in minutes and usage in the short term. Hunter has fared well in March, averaging 16.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.3 three-pointers.